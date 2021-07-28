Like Mike Tyson, an Olympic boxer tries to bite off his opponent’s ear.

A Moroccan boxer was disqualified from his Tokyo Olympics contest earlier this week after attempting to bite his opponent’s ear off during their fight, eerily similar to Mike Tyson’s infamous ear-biting attack on Evander Holyfield in 1997, which took a piece off of Evander’s right ear.

Following his bout with New Zealand’s David Nyika in Kokugikan Arena on Tuesday, Youness Baalla, 22, was disqualified for the former’s “intolerable action,” according to Stuff, citing Olympic officials.

According to the New Zealand site, Baalla “very plainly attempted to bite his opponent’s ear/face” during the third and final round of their 81-91-kilogram (178 lbs – 200 lbs) preliminary battle.

Despite Baalla’s biting attempt, Nyika, 25, won the match by unanimous decision and progressed to the men’s quarterfinals, according to The New York Times. Following his 5-0 triumph, he will face Belarus’ Uladzislau Smiahlikau, according to The Guardian.

The two-time Commonwealth Games medalist was taken aback when the referee missed his opponent’s bite attempt in the battle against Baalla, who was making his Olympic heavyweight debut.

“Did you happen to notice that? I don’t believe the referee saw it. The Guardian quoted Nyika as adding, “She was the closest one.”

The bite attempt, on the other hand, was caught on tape by television cameras.

“It didn’t seem like he got a complete mouthful. Fortunately, he was wearing his mouthguard, and I was sweating a little. I don’t recall saying anything to him, but I did give him a cheek. At the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, I was bitten on the chest once before. But, c’mon, this is the Olympics,” Nyika said, according to Stuff.

According to the Stuff story, Nyika was bitten in the chest by Antigua and Barbuda’s Yakita Aska in the first bout of his Commonwealth Games campaign on the Gold Coast in 2018. Billy Meehan, Nyika’s coach, said he couldn’t imagine Baalla would try a similar act during the Olympics.

“Not at this level,” says the narrator. You don’t expect to see something like that,” Meehan explained.

Nyika would subsequently make light of the situation on Instagram, captioning a photo of Baalla’s bite attempt, “Somebody’s got a sweet-tooth.”

After his elimination from the Tokyo Games, Baalla, who is from Casablanca, took to Instagram to declare that he would not respond to messages from New Zealanders.

"To all the visitors from New Zealand… Despite my admiration for this country, you're.