‘Like a Hollywood movie,’ a woman rams a car to free an inmate being transported to the hospital.

A prisoner in Canberra, Australia, eluded capture after he and his accused accomplices appeared to be inspired by a variety of crime films.

According to Australia’s ABC News, the corrective services van bringing Kane Quinn, 28, from the Alexander Maconochie Centre prison to a hospital was crashed into on Friday afternoon, and Quinn escaped with the driver of the other vehicle.

A white Jeep drove into the side of the police vehicle driven by Lila Rosemary Walto, 28, just after 4 p.m., according to the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

“I looked in my rearview mirror and noticed this white Wrangler, Jeep racing up behind me going considerably faster than the 80-kilometer speed limit,” Annie di Silva, a hospitality worker who observed the event, told ABC News.

The automobile “aggressively swerved and clipped the back of the white Camry, and at this time the Camry spread out across the median strip,” she claimed. It then flees away from the hospital in the opposite direction.”

They had observed the white Jeep following them, and “the corrective services officers were taking evasive action for their own and the detainee’s safety,” Detective Acting Inspector Shane Scott said in a statement.

He continued, “This was a blatant attack that might have had very significant ramifications for the occupants in both cars, as well as other motorists.” “Police have a large number of resources searching throughout Canberra for the inmate and other offenders involved – our top priority is to get this individual back into custody as soon as possible.”

Scott couldn’t believe what he’d witnessed. “I’ve been a cop here in Canberra for a long time, and I can’t recollect anything like this,” he added. “It reminds me of a scene from a Hollywood film… and it’s something that we’re quite concerned about.”

Quinn was shackled at the time of his escape, according to the statement, and the Jeep was found abandoned and set on fire in a nearby suburb about an hour later.

Following a public call for help, authorities learned that the escapee was hiding out in a house in a Canberra area, where he was discovered Friday night.

“Specialist negotiators helped the,” according to an AFP statement. This is a condensed version of the information.