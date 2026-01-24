Life Sentence for Man Who Raped Woman at Knifepoint

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal rape of a woman in her home, which he carried out while armed with a knife. Shane Liptrot barged into his victim’s residence in the early hours of June 7 last year, terrifying her with a Stanley knife and subjecting her to a harrowing sexual assault.

Shocking Attack and the Victim’s Statement

The victim, a young woman, was alone at home when Liptrot began knocking on her door repeatedly. When she opened it, he brandished a Stanley knife and demanded she let him inside. Liptrot, claiming to be a wealthy drug dealer, then proceeded to assault her despite her attempts to resist, including telling him that her boyfriend was at home, which he ignored. After forcing his way into the home, Liptrot sexually attacked her while making cruel and degrading remarks.

During the attack, the victim pleaded with Liptrot to stop, saying, “Please, you’re really hurting me, can you leave my house?” Liptrot responded by continuing the assault and even taking hold of her hair as he overpowered her. In an attempt to distract him, she asked about his tattoo, but he responded with an abusive remark. The court heard that the woman had to endure further trauma during the assault, with her making what the judge described as “appalling” calculations about the pain due to Liptrot’s actions. Despite her repeated refusals, Liptrot raped her without using a condom, as reported by the Mirror and Manchester Evening News.

The court was informed that Liptrot had been released just days before the attack, on June 5, after serving five years for a series of robberies. His release, however, did not deter him from committing further violent crimes, as evidenced by this incident. Siôn ap Mihangel, the prosecutor, detailed how Liptrot attempted to shift blame onto the victim, even suggesting she was “sexually uninhibited” during his trial.

In a moving victim impact statement, the survivor explained the lasting effects the attack has had on her life. She revealed how the trauma forced her to relinquish her tenancy, which ultimately led to the painful decision to place her children in long-term foster care. The victim expressed that she now lives in constant fear, struggling to sleep and plagued by nightmares. She blamed herself for opening the door to Liptrot and confessed that she is terrified of encountering men in public, a direct result of the fear and anxiety caused by the attack.

Despite the overwhelming evidence and testimony, Liptrot’s defense attorney, Desmond Lennon, insisted that his client maintains his innocence. Lennon highlighted Liptrot’s difficult upbringing, including time spent in care and a history of mental health struggles, though these claims did little to mitigate the severity of his crime.

Sentencing Liptrot to life imprisonment, Judge Tom Gilbart labeled the attack as “deeply frightening” and “prolonged.” He noted Liptrot’s apparent pattern of targeting lone women and his utter lack of remorse. The judge also referenced the probation report, which indicated that Liptrot had become “sexually aroused” by the threat of violence, underscoring his dangerous propensity to cause harm. The judge expressed doubt that Liptrot would ever be safe to release, given the risk he poses to the public.

Liptrot will serve a minimum of 12 years before being eligible for parole. In addition to his life sentence, he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life. As he was led away, a family member of Liptrot’s shouted, “You horrible b******,” expressing anger at the outcome of the trial.