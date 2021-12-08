Libya’s Upper House has requested a postponement of the election.

Libya’s upper chamber proposed delaying presidential elections in December by two months on Wednesday, the latest squabble over the vote meant to help end a decade of turmoil.

With a slew of controversial people stepping forward, a UN-led political process aimed at polling on December 24 has been derailed by severe disputes over the legal basis for elections and who should be permitted to run.

The country’s version of a senate, the High Council of State, has urged that the presidential election be held in February to prevent jeopardizing the country’s political transition.

“Forcing presidential elections without any official constitutional or legal framework, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors, and foreign involvement, risks destroying the entire democratic process,” it warned in a statement.

If the vote takes place on December 24, Omar Boshah, the Council’s first deputy president, informed journalists in Tripoli that “the results will not be accepted.”

The Council, which is situated in the western city of Tripoli, has been at odds with a rival body, the House of Representatives, which is based in the eastern city of Tobruk, over electoral regulations.

The eastern-based authority said in October that the legislative election will be postponed from December 24 to January.

However, the UN mission in Libya has urged leaders to keep the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for this month in order to maintain their credibility.

Following an October 2020 ceasefire between the warring eastern and western camps, the elections occur after more than a year of relative peace in the North African country.

Analysts, on the other hand, have cautioned that violence may easily erupt again in the run-up to the election.

Parliamentary elections are expected to take place in February, according to the Council.

The newly elected house’s first responsibility, according to the statement, would be to design a new constitution, the first since dictator Moamer Kadhafi canceled the previous one in 1969.

Since Kadhafi’s fall and assassination in a 2011 rebellion backed by Western forces, Libya has been ravaged by violence, with a slew of militias and international forces filling the hole.

In March, a new transitional government based in Tripoli was sworn in with a mandate to lead the country till elections in December.

However, with only two weeks until the historic vote, a final list of candidates has yet to be released, and campaigning has yet to begin.