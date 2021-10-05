Libya’s Parliament Passes Legislative Elections Law.

Libya’s parliament enacted a bill on parliamentary elections on Monday, according to a spokeswoman, ahead of a planned nationwide vote on December 24 under a UN-led peace process.

The law comes less than a month after Speaker Aguila Saleh signed a law allowing for simultaneous presidential elections, a move critics say circumvents due process and favors his buddy, east Libyan military ruler Khalifa Haftar.

Abdullah Bliheg, a spokesman for the eastern-based parliament, stated on Twitter that it had “approved a bill on elections to the House of Representatives during Monday’s sitting.”

He later told AFP, “The house has completed the legislative process required to organize the presidential and legislative elections on December 24.”

The law’s text could not be found right away.

“By passing the laws necessary for the future elections, the House of Representatives has ended one of the most hazardous chapters in Libya’s modern history,” the parliament declared on its website.

It was a “electoral wedding feast that takes our nation into a time of stability, construction, and healing,” according to the statement.

Since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed rebellion in 2011, Libya has been wracked by a complex civil conflict that has drawn in several foreign forces.

Following a year-long attempt by Haftar to conquer Tripoli, a major ceasefire between the eastern and western camps last year set the door for a UN-backed peace process.

Dbeibah’s unity government was sworn in in March with a mandate to lead the country to elections in December, but squabbling over the polls’ legal and constitutional foundation has cast doubt on the process.

Last month, the parliament, which was elected in 2014, enacted a legislation allowing military personnel to run for president on the condition that they step down from their positions three months before the election.

This would allow Haftar, whose forces dominate eastern Libya, where the parliament is located, as well as parts of the south, to run for president.

On September 22, Haftar announced that he was stopping his military activity, a move that might pave the way for his candidacy if the elections go forward.

Parliament voted no confidence in temporary Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s Tripoli-based unity government later in September.

The vote was promptly rejected by the parliament’s higher house, the High Council of State, situated in Tripoli, in violation of a 2015 accord reached in the Moroccan town of Skheirat.

Both the head of the council, Khalid al-Mishri, and Dbeibah pushed on it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.