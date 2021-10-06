Libya’s legislative vote has been rescheduled for January, according to Parliament.

Libya’s legislative elections, which were scheduled for December 24, have been postponed until January, according to the country’s eastern-based parliament.

At a press conference, legislative spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said, “The election for members of the House of Representatives will take place 30 days after the presidential vote,” which is still set for December 24.

Elections are supposed to help the country unite after years of strife and separation, but disagreements about their legal and constitutional foundation have exposed the country’s east-west divide.

The House of Representatives, situated in the eastern city of Tobruk, has been at odds with a rival body, the Libyan Senate, based in the western city of Tripoli, over electoral regulations.

The priority, according to Bliheg, was to have the presidential election, which prompted the move to postpone the legislative election.

“The legislative system has not been able to stabilize the country in recent years,” he remarked.

“It was imperative that the presidential elections be held as quickly as possible.”

Since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed rebellion in 2011, Libya has been embroiled in a complex civil war that has drawn in several foreign forces.

Following a year-long fruitless attempt by military strongman Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli, a major ceasefire between eastern and western camps last year set the door for a UN-backed peace process and spurred hope for stability.

The temporary Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s Tripoli-based unity administration assumed office in March with a mandate to lead the country to the December elections.

However, the process has been tainted by negotiations over election laws.

The western-based chamber announced on Tuesday that it had rejected a bill on legislative elections slated for December that eastern-based MPs had passed the day before.

According to Mohammed Nasser, a spokesman for the organization technically known as the High Council of State, the chamber “rejects ongoing transgressions by the parliament… the latest being the issuance of what it called the “electoral law of the parliament.”

He remarked on Twitter that a 2015 accord compels lawmakers to “come to an agreement on this bill with the High Council of State.”

He also stated that legislators would be held liable for “any delay or disruption in the date of the elections owing to unilateral acts.”

The council has yet to reply to the notice of the postponement of the legislative vote.

On Monday, the House of Representatives announced it on its website.