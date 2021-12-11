Libya’s delay in releasing its candidate list has cast new doubt on the election’s timeliness.

On Saturday, Libya’s electoral commission postponed the release of the final candidate list for the presidential election, which is set to take place in less than two weeks.

It’s the latest twist in a UN-led effort to help the oil-rich North African country move past a decade of turmoil by holding presidential elections on December 24.

With a slew of controversial personalities standing forward, the process has been hampered by severe differences over the legal foundation for the elections, their timing, and who should be permitted to run.

The Global Initiative think tank’s analyst Jalel Harchaoui claimed the postponement of polling day was “inevitable” as a result of the latest procedural delay.

According to Harchaoui, the first round of the presidential election “cannot take place on December 24 since the candidates have a right to two weeks of formal campaigning following the publishing of the definitive list.”

The election commission has not set a new date for the list to be released.

The commission must publish the list of candidates two weeks after final court judgements and appeals relating to candidacies, according to the rules governing the election, which will be the first time a Libyan head of state is chosen by universal suffrage.

A Libyan court reinstated Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, the son of the assassinated dictator Moamer Kadhafi, as a contender on December 2.

An appeals court in Tripoli had earlier dismissed petitions challenging interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s nomination. Dbeibah leads the Tripoli-based unity government, which was formed in March and is charged with steering the country to presidential and legislative elections.

Khalifa Haftar, the strongman of eastern Libya, is another major contender.

Raisedon Zenenga, the UN mission’s coordinator in Libya, met with Emad al-Sayeh, the head of the elections commission, on Saturday to discuss the “present situation and trajectory of the electoral process,” according to the UN mission.

He praised the panel for its technical progress but “emphasized the need of tackling growing political and technological hurdles that could stymie progress.”

Libya was thrown into disarray in 2011 when Moamer Kadhafi was overthrown and killed by a NATO-backed uprising.

Following an October 2020 ceasefire between the warring eastern and western camps, a year of relative tranquility ensued, but observers have warned that violence may easily flare up again in the run-up to the elections.

According to a statement on the election commission’s website, “before moving to the publishing of the definitive list of candidates and the beginning of their electoral campaign,” the commission must still take a number of judicial and legal steps.

