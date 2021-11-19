Libya’s Benghazi is a chaotic urban sprawl after years of war.

Over the course of a decade of war in Libya, the country’s second largest city, Benghazi, has grown to twice its original size, resulting in an unplanned and chaotic urban sprawl.

Countless families have been displaced as a result of the conflict, with many being forced to build new homes without permits in a jumble of unplanned neighbourhoods that frequently lack infrastructure, such as proper roads, schools, and sewerage systems.

Authorities are scrambling to overcome the legacy of years without urban planning as the oil-rich but poverty-stricken North African country strives to stabilize and rebuild.

“Because of the fighting, we had to abandon our homes in the city center,” said Jalal al-Gotrani, a health ministry employee in the northeastern coastal city.

“When the battle ceased, we discovered our homes to be completely ruined and uninhabitable. We couldn’t afford to rent, so we had to build a small house in an unprepared area.” Benghazi was the epicenter of the 2011 uprising against dictator Moamer Kadhafi, which ushered in years of lawlessness in Libya.

The city was the location of a terrorist attack in 2012 that murdered US Ambassador Christopher Stevens, and it underwent additional heavy warfare between 2014 and 2017 that razed large areas.

Gotrani, who supports a family of six on a monthly salary of $130, claims that “there has been no state plan and no help to reconstruct the places that were damaged” thus far.

As a result, large informal neighborhoods have popped up in rural areas with no building licenses and no masterplan.

A placard on the gate of one unlicensed building site on the outskirts of Benghazi reads, “Stop constructing and contact the planning department!”

According to Abu Bakr al-Ghawi, housing minister in Libya’s unity government, which assumed power in March, the state is facing a rise of unregulated construction that “it can’t keep up with.”

Osama al-Kazza, the city’s planning chief, warns that the situation is resulting in regions that lack roads, green spaces, and schools, as well as being cut off from crucial water and sewerage networks.

Since the last urban masterplan in 2009, the eastern city has grown from 32,000 hectares to 64,000 hectares, mostly due to unlicensed buildings, which now account for half of the city, he said.

“More than 50,000 housing units are outside the public plan,” Kazza told AFP, referring to half of the city’s buildings.

“Planning is lagging behind development.”

For similar reasons, entire districts have emerged without a single building permission in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, some 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) to the west.

