Libyan leader Haftar says he is suspending his military role ahead of elections.

Khalifa Haftar, Libya’s eastern strongman, announced on Wednesday that he was stopping his military activity, a move that might pave the way for his candidacy in elections later this year.

Haftar announced in a statement that he has appointed an interim replacement as leader of the self-declared Libyan National Army until the parliamentary and presidential elections on December 24.

According to Libyan media, the move clears the door for Haftar to run for president under a contentious new law.

Aguila Saleh, the speaker of parliament, ratified legislation controlling the presidential election earlier this month, which opponents believe skirted due procedure in favor of his ally Haftar.

They point to a clause that allows military personnel to run for president on the condition that they resign from their positions three months before the election — and that if they lose, they will be paid back.

This would allow Haftar, whose forces dominate eastern Libya, where the parliament is located, as well as parts of the south, to run for president.

Before establishing a formal ceasefire with his western opponents in October last year, Haftar had waged a year-long assault on Tripoli, killing thousands of people.

Since the accord, Libya has had months of relative quiet, with a new unity government gaining power early this year and charged with guiding the country until December elections.

After a decade of conflict following the fall and assassination of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 rebellion, a respite in hostilities and a UN-led transition process have inspired optimism that Libya could move on.

However, Libya’s parliament voted a no-confidence vote in the unity government on Tuesday, creating doubts about the election in December.

According to spokesperson Abdallah Bliheq, a majority of MPs who attended the lower house session in the eastern city of Tobruk, which was presided over by Saleh, decided to withdraw confidence in interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s Tripoli-based unity administration.

The vote was rejected by an upper chamber in the capital, which said it went against established protocols, exposing the country’s east-west divide once more.

Germany, which has played a key role in diplomatic efforts to resolve Libya’s civil war, urged for the polls to take place on Wednesday.

As he co-chaired a high-level conference on Libya at the UN, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stated, “The international community expects Libyan officials in Tripoli and the rest of the country to strive for presidential and legislative elections to take place as scheduled on December 24.”

Maas had also requested it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.