Libya is being urged to reschedule the presidential election as soon as possible.

On Friday, the US and four European governments asked Libya’s war-torn government to pick a new date for the country’s postponed presidential elections.

They encouraged the leaders of the North African country to “swiftly” identify a new date and provide the final list of presidential candidates, which had been a major source of disagreement in the run-up to Friday’s elections.

“We call on the appropriate Libyan authorities to respect the Libyan people’s demands for early elections,” the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the US said.

The officials in charge of the country’s first presidential election indicated earlier this week that it would be “difficult” to hold it on Friday as planned.

The vote was meant to be a new beginning for the oil-rich country, coming a year after a historic truce and more than a decade after the rebellion that deposed and murdered dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

However, rumors of a postponement have been circulating for weeks. There were heated debates regarding the legality of the vote, the winner’s powers, and the candidacies of various polarizing characters.

The country’s electoral commission has proposed rescheduling the election for January 24, but it remains to be seen whether divided institutions can come to an agreement.

On Monday, Libya’s parliament will gather to discuss a new timeframe.

Another hot topic will be the present interim government’s mandate, which was supposed to end with the elections on Friday.

The five powers reiterated in their statement that “power transfer from the existing temporary executive authority to the new executive authority shall take place upon the release of the results” of any polls that are held.

London “continues to accept the #Government of National Unity as the authority charged with leading #Libya to #elections and does not encourage the establishment of rival governments or institutions,” the UK embassy in Tripoli stated in a subsequent tweet.

Abdulhamid Dbeibah, a tycoon and presidential candidate, leads the Tripoli-based unity administration. Analysts believe his opponents may try to take advantage of the delay to force him out of the race.

The presidential election was supposed to coincide with legislative elections as part of a UN-led peace process, but UN special envoy Jan Kubis abruptly resigned just weeks before the vote.

A controversial presidential election law passed by parliamentary speaker Aguila Saleh and endorsed by Kubis was one of the most contentious issues. Critics claim it skipped over due process in favor of Khalifa Haftar’s rule in the east.

Another. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.