Libya has yet to achieve stability ten years after the death of Muammar Kadhafi.

Libyan rebels assassinated dictator Moamer Kadhafi ten years ago, and the North African country is still reeling from the carnage that his overthrow provoked.

Analysts say that a year-long ceasefire and a UN-led peace process have barely covered fundamental tensions, and that impending elections are unlikely to end the problem.

After a coup against the monarchy in 1969, Kadhafi ruled Libya with an iron grip for 42 years, portraying himself as a revolutionary, Arab, and African hero while brutally suppressing all opposition.

In 2011, he was deposed in a NATO-backed insurrection inspired by the Arab Spring revolutions.

Rebels tracked him down to his hometown of Sirte on October 20 of that year, tortured him, and executed him in the street, displaying his body in a market.

His death did not bring democracy or stability to the country.

Instead, Libya has become divided along regional and ideological lines, with a slew of mafia-style militias and their foreign sponsors competing for control of the oil-rich country.

The truce in October was followed in March by the formation of a unity government with the task of leading Libya to elections.

Is Libya finally turning the page on a decade of upheaval, with presidential elections slated for December 24 and legislature elections in January?

“In comparison to the previous ten years, Libya is in a considerably better position,” said Hamish Kinnear, an analyst at the Verisk Maplecroft research firm.

“The October 2020 truce remains in effect, and the Government of National Unity remains Libya’s sole government.”

“However, Libya’s political stability is deteriorating,” Kinnear told AFP.

“The next six months will reveal whether the calm that followed the October 2020 truce was simply a moment for armed sides to nurse their wounds or real progress toward a political solution.”

Elections alone, according to Libyan researcher Mahoud Khalfallah, will not lead to “a definitive solution” to the problem.

“An end to harmful foreign interference in Libya’s domestic affairs,” he stated, “a maturity of Libyan voters in choosing who represents them, dismissing tribalism and regionalism, and all parties respecting the results of elections.”

None of them are guaranteed.

The road to the polls has been strewn with heated battles over electoral legislation, most notably a bill on presidential elections that appeared tailor-made for a bid by military strongman Khalifa Haftar and was ratified in a move that many of his critics argue went against due process.

Many people in western Libya dislike Haftar. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.