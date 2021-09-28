LGBTQ Afghans Are Hiding From Death By Sadness Or The Taliban.

Marwa and her companion, both gay Afghans, decided to become husband and wife as the Taliban loomed on every corner of Kabul.

There was no ceremony or family present for the hasty marriage.

In a WhatsApp chat with AFP, the 24-year-old said, “I was telling myself that the Taliban will come and murder me.”

“I was terrified, and I couldn’t stop weeping… As a result, I requested a friend to produce a marriage document,” Marwa said, referring to herself by a pseudonym for security reasons.

Many LGBTQ Afghans remain horrified by the Taliban’s horrific repression from 1996 to 2001, during which homosexual individuals were stoned to death or crushed by fell walls as a form of punishment.

Since overrunning Kabul on August 15, the Taliban have made no formal statements on the matter, although former senior judge Gul Rahim told Germany’s Bild tabloid that the death penalty for gay people would be reinstated.

More broadly, the Taliban have stated unequivocally that they will adopt their rigorous interpretation of Islamic law, which is unambiguous on LGBTQ rights.

According to NGOs and testimonies gathered by AFP, many young homosexual men and women have gone underground, wiping any traces of their former lifestyles on social networks.

According to LGBTQ rights activists cited in media accounts, one gay man was raped and beaten by a group of guys who lured him away under the guise of being evacuated.

“When the Taliban first came, we didn’t come out of our houses for around two or three weeks, and now we walk outside wearing different clothes, trying to look plain,” Abdullah told AFP in Herat, Afghanistan.

“Previously, we wore slacks and jeans or T-shirts, and some gay men wore make-up,” the 21-year-old, who also went under a pseudonym, explained.

Over the last 20 years, only minor progress has been made in LGBTQ rights under successive US-backed regimes, with the subject still poorly understood in Afghanistan.

Even after the Taliban’s defeat in 2001, gay sex remained a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment.

Discrimination, violence, and rape were commonplace, and there was little accountability.

Despite this, small pockets of acceptability began to emerge.

Artemis Akbary, a renowned Afghan LGBTQ rights activist who fled to Turkey several years ago, stated, “They had a little freedom and certain safe spaces in Kabul.”

“In Kabul, there was a bistro where LGBT friends got together every Friday and danced.”

