‘Let Me Go’: The Last Moments of a Woman Heard on a Phone Call Before Her Body Was Found

On Saturday, the body of a 31-year-old woman was discovered on a mountain above Tbilisi, Georgia, in Eastern Europe.

Shanae Brooke Edwards, an Australian lady, is suspected to have been murdered, with a friend hearing her final moments during a call made just before the alleged attack.

Edwards, who is said to have worked as an English teacher in the neighborhood, was last seen leaving her apartment at 3.35 p.m. on Friday, according to surveillance footage. She set out to hike Mount Mtatsminda, which offers spectacular views of Tbilisi.

After Edward failed to come home, a friend of Edward’s in the region, Natalia Karikh, sounded the alarm. “HELP!!! SOS!!! On Friday, she posted on Facebook, “Friend is missing in Tbiilsi.” “Everyone from Tbilisi, please come tomorrow at 7 a.m. or later.”

