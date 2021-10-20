Lesser-Known Facts About Slow-Moving Mammals for International Sloth Day 2021.

On Oct. 20, International Sloth Day is observed to praise and recognize the slow-moving mammals.

The day was formed in November 2010 by the AIUNAU foundation “as a compromise reached during the first Sloth International Meeting about the well-being and protection of sloths.”

This day can be observed by attending special presentations at zoos or giving to a conservation organization that works to protect sloths.

Here are a few interesting facts about sloths:

1. Sloths are divided into two groups. The two-toed and three-toed sloths are among them.

2. These South and Central American mammals are native to the region.

3. Sloths have coarse, thick fur that grows algae and fungus.

4. The population of the pygmy sloth has fallen by 80% in the last decade.

5. The world’s population of pygmy sloths is estimated to be less than 100.

6. Sloths can sleep for up to 20 hours a day.

7. They like to be alone and spend little time with other sloths.

8. They are excellent swimmers that can hold their breath underwater for up to 40 minutes.

9. They have four divisions in their stomach.

Food can take up to a month for them to digest.