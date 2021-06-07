Lesbians are suing a safari park after they were denied access to a couple’s discount package.

A Chinese lesbian couple is suing a safari park, alleging that they were denied access to a discount package for couples and told that it only extended to “a man and a woman.”

The reported incident occurred on May 21, a day after China’s unofficial Valentine’s Day, at the Chimelong Safari Park in the Chinese megacity of Guangzhou.

According to Leslie Song, 29, who blogged about the incident on the internet, the couple’s online package was meant to give them a discount of 90 yuan ($14), but when they got at the park, they were told they weren’t eligible for it.