Legs cannot regrow once a patient is denied a disability permit, according to a doctor.

After his patient’s application for a disability parking pass was denied, a doctor became a social media hero after penning a funny letter to the local government.

According to the BBC, Ben Perry, a special constable for the United Kingdom police, lost his lower right leg in 2018 after being hit by a car.

People with impairments in the United Kingdom can apply for a Blue Badge, which permits them to park their cars closer to their destination for easier access.

People may be eligible for one of the badges for a variety of reasons, including walking issues, according to the UK government. Based on the facts supplied, local councils determine whether or not someone is eligible for one of the badges.

According to a series of tweets Perry made on September 1, when he applied to have his Blue Badge renewed, he was told he would have to provide further evidence of his impairment in order to qualify.

Perry then discussed the situation with his doctor, who decided to write a letter to the council claiming that his patient’s leg had not grown back.

“I was extremely astonished to be asked for a statement of fact addressing Ben’s disability,” the doctor wrote, according to an excerpt of the letter published on Twitter by Perry.

“I can promise you that he did have a traumatic amputation of his right lower leg as a result of a car accident.

“Of course, unless medical science allows us to re-grow a new limb for him, this condition is unlikely to change.”

Perry now suffers from “chronic phantom limb syndrome,” a condition in which a person feels feelings, including pain, in a limb that no longer exists, according to the doctor. Amputees are particularly prone to it.

“Please can we show some appreciation for this legend?” Perry wrote in response to the letter.

The tweet has received a lot of attention, with more than 125,000 likes as of Friday morning, as well as more than 10,000 retweets and hundreds of comments.

Perry verified in a follow-up tweet that the council had agreed to the letter and authorized his Blue Badge application.

According to Worcestershire County Councillor Adam Kent. This is a condensed version of the information.