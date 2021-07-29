Legendary Dominican musician Johnny Ventura Passes Away at the Age of 81

Johnny Ventura, a legendary Dominican singer and songwriter who is widely regarded as one of the best exponents of merengue, died of a heart attack at the age of 81, according to health officials.

Ventura rose to prominence after founding his own merengue and salsa orchestra, the “combo show,” which is regarded as one of the most important ensembles in Dominican musical history. He has won six Latin Grammys in his 60-year career.

Following his death on Wednesday, the president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, ordered three days of mourning and stated the singer would be given military honors.

“Deeply regrets the loss of the great Dominican artist Johnny Ventura,” the Dominican Ministry of Culture tweeted.

“We share in the anguish that his family is experiencing during these trying times. His songs and Dominican culture will live on in perpetuity.”

Ventura had a heart attack while eating lunch in Santiago de los Caballeros, when he felt acute chest pain and fainted, according to a report from the Clinica Union Medica, where he was hospitalized.

The music legend, who subsequently went on to become the mayor of Santo Domingo, did not respond to resuscitation efforts, according to the center.

Artists and politicians in the Dominican Republic paid tribute to a musician known as “El Caballo Mayor” (Big Horse), who released more than 100 CDs over the course of a six-decade career.

“For your music and legacy, for your smile and example, and for getting dressed every morning and teaching us all about merengue!! Juan Luis Guerra, a Dominican actor, remarked on Twitter, “Thank you Don Johnny!!”

“A major chunk of my life went with him,” Dominican senator Hector Acosta tweeted. “May God bless you, Dad Ventura.”

Former President Leonel Fernandez expressed sorrow at Ventura’s death on Twitter, writing, “His artistic and patriotic legacy is a symbol of Dominicanity.”

Juan de Dios Ventura Soriano, a merengue legend, was born on March 8, 1940, in Santo Domingo. He was married for more than 50 years and had seven children.