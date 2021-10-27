Legal Reforms Panel is led by a divisive Sri Lankan monk.

According to a government announcement, a Sri Lankan Buddhist monk who has been accused of inciting sectarianism will lead a new task force on legislative reforms in the ethnically and religiously divided country.

There are no representatives from the Tamil ethnic minority on the 13-member “Presidential Task Force for One Country, One Law,” although four Muslims, the country’s second-largest minority, are included. On the committee, there are no women.

The group was unveiled late Tuesday by the administration and given four months to submit a report to ensure that “all people are treated equally in the eyes of the law.”

The committee was formed to replace unique marriage and inheritance laws for Sri Lanka’s minorities, as well as some for the majority Sinhalese, with a single law that applies to all populations.

Many countries’ unique family laws are strongly patriarchal and discriminate against women.

Galagodaatte Gnanasara has been accused of inciting hate crimes against Muslims in the Buddhist-majority country for a long time. He is connected with Wirathu, a Myanmar-based extreme monk.

Gnanasara was issued a presidential pardon in May 2019 after serving nine months of a six-year sentence for intimidating the wife of a missing cartoonist and contempt of court.

Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, a Tamil member from the opposition, called the committee “the essence of irony.”

“What is the point of forming a committee if the present law cannot be properly implemented? The fact that a felon has been appointed to oversee this committee is almost comical in and of itself “He sent out a tweet.

Gnanasara’s hiring “dismayed” but not surprised Marianne David, a senior editor of the popular financial journal the Daily FT.

On Twitter, she enquired, “Where is Sri Lanka headed?”

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was re-elected in 2019 with the support of the majority Sinhalese and the influential Buddhist clergy.

He was in head of the military when Sri Lanka’s 37-year Tamil separatist civil war came to an end in May 2009, with at least 100,000 people killed.

On the island of 21 million people, successive governments have pledged but mainly failed to bring responsibility for wartime atrocities and ethnic reconciliation.