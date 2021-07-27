Lebanon’s new Prime Minister Starts the Long-Awaited Cabinet Formation Process

Najib Mikati, Lebanon’s new prime minister-designate, met with political groups on Tuesday and claimed they “unanimously” agreed on the need to form a government fast to help the country recover from its crisis.

However, he confronts an uphill task after nearly a year of tremendous drift, an economic crisis rated by the World Bank as one of the worst since the 1850s, and continuing feuding among political leaders.

Mikati, a billionaire who has served as prime minister twice before, took over the job on Monday, just days after fellow senior politician Saad Hariri resigned.

Last August, the previous government resigned in the wake of a catastrophic explosion at Beirut port involving hundreds of tonnes of improperly stored fertiliser.

A proposed financial rescue plan for the country, which defaulted on its debt last year, is being held up by an institutional vacuum.

Mikati met with prominent political parties on Tuesday, including the powerful Shiite Hezbollah movement and President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement.

After the consultations, Mikati stated, “There was complete agreement from all blocs and MPs on the need to hurry up the cabinet building process.”

The meetings are the typical first official step following the appointment of a new prime minister, but the high-stakes horse-trading has yet to begin.

Hezbollah lawmaker Mohammad Raad said after meeting with Mikati that his party is ready to “cooperate seriously” with the new PM-designate.

FPM leader Gebran Bassil, who has been accused of continuously delaying past attempts to create a new government by opponents, has stated that his party will not participate this time.

We will “not engage in the next cabinet formation process,” meaning we will “not participate in the cabinet formation process.”

Mikati promised in an interview with the An-Nahar newspaper that his lineup would be “purely technical” and tasked with bridging the gap until next year’s elections.

On Tuesday, a number of parliamentarians, including deputy speaker Elie Ferzli, backed this effort.

Ferzli stated, “The government will be made up of specialists.” “In terms of the nomination process, Mikati and his agreements with the president will be key.”

The nomination of Mikati, Lebanon’s richest man and an emblem of the country’s corrupt oligarchy to many, was regarded with skepticism.

He was charged of illicit enrichment by a state prosecutor in 2019 in Tripoli, Lebanon’s second city and one of its poorest. He disputes the charge.

“How can I put my faith in a thief who has stolen from me, my children, and their future?” After Mikati’s designation, 57-year-old Beirut resident Mohammed Deeb enquired.

