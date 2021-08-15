Lebanon’s hospitals are overburdened as a result of a fuel tank explosion that killed 28 people.

Authorities and doctors say a petrol tank burst in northern Lebanon on Sunday, killing at least 28 people and injuring almost 80 more. The explosion scalded a crowd clamoring for gasoline in the crisis-torn country.

The late-night disaster swamped medical facilities, adding to the country’s sorrow, which was already besieged by an economic crisis and severe fuel shortages that crippled hospitals and caused protracted power outages.

It brought up painful memories of a massive explosion at Beirut’s harbor in August of last year, which killed over 200 people and wrecked large swaths of the city.

The death toll from the incident in Al-Tleil village, in the isolated northern province of Akkar, has risen to 28, according to a health ministry adviser, while the Lebanese Red Cross had previously estimated the number of wounded at 79.

A fuel tank that “had been confiscated by the army to give to people” exploded just before 2:00 a.m. (2300 GMT), leaving soldiers among the injured, according to the military.

After the central bank chairman stated last week that fuel subsidies will be phased off, the army began raiding gas stations on Saturday to prevent suppliers from hoarding.

The blast occurred after scuffles between “people who gathered around the container to fill up gasoline” overnight, according to the official National News Agency (NNA).

Many of the injured were turned away by hospitals in Akkar, one of Lebanon’s poorest regions near the Syrian border, and Tripoli, the northern port city, because they were ill-equipped to handle serious burns.

“We can’t recognize the bodies because they’re so charred,” said Yassine Metlej, an employee at an Akkar hospital where seven bodies and scores of injured were taken.

“Some have lost their faces, while others have lost their arms,” Metlej told the AFP news agency.

According to NNA, Mohammad Kheir, the president of Lebanon’s High Relief Council (HRC), stated officials were “in communication with Turkey and Egypt to transport the most serious cases abroad.”

“Like the Beirut blast, this is a terrible catastrophe,” he remarked.

Ismail al-Sheikh, 23, who suffered burns to his arms and legs and was unable to seek care in Akkar, was driven to Beirut’s Geitawi hospital by his sister Marwa.

“We were told last night that the army was dispersing gasoline… As a result, people flocked to fill plastic containers directly from the tank, Marwa told AFP.

She went on to say that “most of the people who were there reported that someone had dropped a lighter on the floor” which caused a fire, which started the explosion.

