Lebanon’s army deploys at gas stations as the bank’s chief refuses to lift fuel subsidies.

The army stormed gas stations and seized gasoline on Saturday to prevent hoarding, as Lebanon’s central bank director stayed firm in his decision to end fuel subsidies.

According to the World Bank, Lebanon is experiencing one of the worst economic crises since the 1850s, with fuel, bread, and medical shortages.

Riad Salameh, the head of the central bank, announced on Wednesday that state subsidies on fuel imports would be phased out to relieve pressure on the bank’s diminishing foreign reserves, causing alarm across the country.

Saturday Salameh stated that he would not reverse his decision without a parliamentary vote, claiming that the country’s foreign reserves had plummeted below $14 billion.

He informed a local radio station that unless the use of compulsory reserves is legalized by a parliamentary vote, he will not reconsider the elimination of fuel subsidies.

On the illicit market, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value, and 78 percent of the population lives in poverty.

Fuel shortages and power outages lasting more than 22 hours a day have left many companies and houses without the diesel needed to operate private generators, effectively putting the country in the dark.

They’ve also prompted massive lines at gas stations that are rationing gasoline supply due to low stock, according to reports.

The situation is being blamed on the central bank’s failure to establish credit lines to fund imports, according to fuel importers.

On Saturday, Salameh refuted the claims, accusing importers and distributors of withholding petroleum in order to sell it at higher rates on the illicit market or across the Syrian border.

Salameh blamed the importers, accusing them of squandering $820 million that the lender had put up for three months of imports.

To combat stockpiling, the army announced on Saturday that it will attack closed gas stations to collect gasoline and give it to the public “free of charge.”

On its social media platforms, it posted photos and videos of soldiers working at gas stations and filling up car tanks.

Soldiers were deployed at multiple gas stations north of Beirut, where hundreds of vehicles had been queuing for hours to fill up on gasoline, according to an AFP correspondent.

As the army invaded petrol stations, video footage broadcast online showed motorists rejoicing.

However, several Lebanese remained enraged.

One motorist, who had been waiting for hours in the sweltering heat, stated, “The army’s decision is too late.”

Many gas stations across the country reopened after being closed for several days due to the army’s presence.

