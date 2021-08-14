Lebanon’s army deploys at gas stations as the Bank of Lebanon’s chief insists on ending fuel subsidies.

The army confiscated petrol from gas stations on Saturday to prevent stockpiling despite chronic shortages, as Lebanon’s central bank chairman stayed hard in his decision to eliminate fuel subsidies.

As Lebanon’s economic crisis worsened, one of the country’s most prestigious private hospitals warned that it would have to close owing to power disruptions caused by diesel shortages.

Lebanon is mired in one of the world’s worst financial crises since the 1850s, according to the World Bank.

The central bank’s foreign currency reserves are rapidly draining, requiring it to reduce funding for imports in order to shore up the little money Lebanon has left.

On the illicit market, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value, and 78 percent of the population lives in poverty.

Riad Salameh, the governor of the central bank, announced on Wednesday that he will eliminate fuel subsidies to relieve pressure on the country’s foreign reserves, which have fallen to $14 billion.

His decision provoked panic, with long lines developing outside bakeries and gas stations as Lebanese — who make up 78 percent of the population – struggled to stock up.

Salameh said he would not back down to a radio station on Saturday.

“I will not reconsider the withdrawal of gasoline subsidies until the use of compulsory reserves is legalized,” he added, referring to a legislative vote.

Due to fuel shortages, businesses have been forced to close due to power outages lasting more than 22 hours each day.

The American University of Beirut Medical Centre, which described the situation as a “imminent calamity,” claimed it will be compelled to shut down operations within 48 hours.

It warned that without fuel, “forty adult patients and fifteen children on respirators will die immediately.”

“One hundred and eighty persons with renal failure will be poisoned in a matter of days… In the coming weeks, hundreds of cancer sufferers, both adults and children, will die.”

The situation is being blamed on the central bank’s failure to establish credit lines to fund imports, according to fuel importers.

On Saturday, Salameh accused importers and wholesalers of stockpiling petroleum to resell at a higher price on the illegal market or across the Syrian border.

The army attacked gas stations Saturday and stole fuel to distribute to desperate customers as the situation worsened.

According to a statement, the military seized more than 78,000 litres of gasoline and 57,000 litres of diesel fuel from three service stations.

The army shared photos and video footage of soldiers working at gas pumps on its social media platforms. Brief News from Washington Newsday.