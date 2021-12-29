Lebanon seizes a shipment of fake oranges from Captagon.

In the latest regional capture of the stimulant substance, millions of Captagon pills were hidden in a consignment of phony oranges intercepted by Lebanese authorities, according to the interior ministry.

Bassam Mawlawi said at a press conference that customs authorities seized “almost nine million Captagon tablets” at Beirut’s port, adding that the consignment was bound for a Gulf country.

Captagon is a stimulant similar to amphetamines that is mostly produced in Lebanon and Syria. In Saudi Arabia, much of it is destined for unlawful recreational usage.

This package was on its way to Kuwait, according to a customs officer.

The Captagon tablets were disguised in little packages amid actual oranges in a consignment of real fruit.

An investigation has been launched to find out where it came from.

Following criticism from Gulf countries for a lack of cooperation, Lebanon has increased its efforts to block Captagon trafficking through its ports.

This was the second Captagon disguised in fruit confiscation in a week in the region.

On December 23, Dubai police announced they had arrested four men “of Arab nationality” for attempting to smuggle Captagon worth millions of dollars into the UAE.

The over one million tablets were hidden among a shipment of actual lemons in plastic lemons.

Following the discovery of more than five million Captagon pills disguised in fruit, Saudi Arabia suspended fruit and vegetable imports from Lebanon in April.

Fenethylline, an amphetamine-like stimulant, is marketed under the brand name Captagon.

“Captagon exports from Syria achieved a market worth of at least $3.46 billion” in 2020, according to a European Union-funded assessment by the Center for Operational Analysis and Research.

The Syrian army claimed in November that it had intercepted half a tonne of Captagon hidden in a spaghetti cargo before it could be smuggled out of the country.