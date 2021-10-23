Lebanon Activists Set Their Sights On Vote Two Years After Protests.

Opposition activists are expecting that parliamentary elections would threaten the governing elite’s stronghold on Lebanon, two years after a now-defunct protest movement rattled the country.

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese flocked to the streets in an unprecedented national and cross-sectarian uprising that began on October 17, 2019.

Their demands were for basic services and the wholesale removal of a political class they accused of mismanagement and corruption since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war.

However, as the country’s economic woes worsened, exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, what demonstrators dubbed their “revolution” faded.

Many considered an investigation into the devastating 2020 Beirut port explosion as the finest chance to bring down Lebanon’s hereditary political barons, but even tremendous international pressure in the aftermath of the explosion failed to sway them.

In a flare-up provoked by a rally against the chief investigating judge, competing parties turned Beirut into a war zone last week, with heavy exchanges of fire killing seven people.

Firas Hamdan, a lawyer and activist, is one of many who believe that the upcoming elections will provide a new opportunity for citizens to speak out against the authorities.

“We tried everything — protests in one place and across regions, rallies outside the central bank and near officials’ residences, following lawmakers and officials into restaurants and coffee shops, and blocking roads,” he stated.

He went on to say that “the parliamentary elections will be a key occasion in facing the system — even if not the final struggle.”

People will be able to pick between those who wish to “create a state” and a tired governing elite “that only speaks the language of weaponry, devastation, and blood,” according to Hamdan.

The lawyer, who was hit in the heart by a lead pellet during a demonstration last year demanding justice for the port bomb, described it as a “fight between thieves and murderers, and citizens who need a chance at state construction.”

The protest movement has spawned a slew of new political parties, as well as gaining support from more established parties like the Christian Kataeb.

Each has their own ideas about how to bring about change, but they all recognize the significance of the impending elections.

"It's time to move on from the memories of hordes of people on the streets," Zeina El-Helou, a member of the new political party "Lana" (For Us), stated.