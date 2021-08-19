Leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany blast Biden over Afghanistan, saying, “We Thought America Was Back.”

“We Thought America Was Back,” said the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, referring to Biden’s comments on Afghanistan.

In sharp contrast to their praise at the outset of his presidency, European Union and UK leaders have expressed their disappointment with how US President Joe Biden handled America’s exit from Afghanistan.

Nathalie Loiseau, a French lawmaker, said, “We lived a little bit of the huge illusion.” “We thought America was returning, but it is actually retreating.”

Loiseau, President Emmanuel Macron’s former Europe minister, was not the only one who came under fire. Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder, a senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union party, called for the US to be held accountable.

Because “the United States of America bears main responsibility for the current situation,” Soeder argues that the US should provide finances and shelter to Afghan refugees.

More Associated Press reporting can be found in the list below.

Long before Biden assumed office in early this year, the European Union’s foreign policy chief sang his praises and anticipated a new era in collaboration. Almost all of Washington’s Western allies shared his sentiments.

The European Union’s Josep Borrell was relieved to see the Trump era, with its America First, and occasionally America Only policies, coming to an end, and was captivated by Biden’s promise that he would “lead, not only by the example of our strength, but by the force of our example.”

That came to an end on Sunday, when Kabul fell apart as a result of Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan and a US army unprepared to deal with the chaos that followed.

This time, Borrell was taken aback by Biden’s declaration that “our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building,” despite decades of Western efforts to plant the seeds of the rule of law and secure the safety of women and minorities.

“Wasn’t it the goal to build a state? “Well, this is debatable,” a deflated Borrell said of Biden’s stance, which has provoked fury throughout Europe.

Many Europeans familiar with soft power diplomacy to spread Western democratic principles believe Biden’s remark that “our single vital national interest in Afghanistan is today what it has always been: averting a terrorist attack on the American homeland” might have come from a Trump speech.

