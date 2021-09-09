Leaders of the Tiananmen Square Vigil in Hong Kong have been charged with inciting subversion.

Following an earlier police raid at the exhibit the organization ran honoring Beijing’s deadly crackdown in 1989, three leaders of a group behind Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil were charged Thursday with inciting subversion.

According to the group, Hong Kong Alliance, its chairperson Lee Cheuk-yan, vice-chairman Albert Ho – both veteran pro-democracy activists who have been imprisoned – and vice-chairwoman Chow Hang-tung, who was arrested on Wednesday, were all charged with “incitement to subversion” by the city’s police.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Chinese Patriotic Democratic Movements is the latest target of Beijing’s sweeping national security statute, which was imposed on the city last year to quell dissent following massive and often violent democratic protests.

Officers from the newly formed national security unit were spotted carrying documents and exhibits away from the group’s now-defunct June 4 museum on Thursday afternoon.

A giant museum logo, a paper model of the Goddess of Democracy – a symbol of the 1989 pro-democracy student movement in Beijing – and photos of the massive annual candlelight vigils Hong Kongers hosted for Tiananmen Square victims, as well as dozens of boxes of materials, were among the items on display.

Chow and three other alliance leaders were arrested by security officers before the museum raid. On Thursday, a fifth member of the group was apprehended.

They were arrested at first for “failure to comply with notice to provide information,” a charge that carries a six-month sentence if convicted.

However, the force eventually added an allegation against Chow and accused her, along with Lee and Ho, with inciting to subversion, a crime punishable by up to ten years in prison.

They will appear in court for the hearing on Friday morning.

The allegations were verified by Hong Kong police on Thursday, and they said they had frozen HK$2.2 million in assets belonging to the partnership in a statement.

Last month, investigators demanded financial and operational information from the organisation, accusing it of acting as a “foreign agent.”

Since its foundation in 1989, the request includes the personal information of all members, all meeting minutes, financial data, and any exchanges with other NGOs pushing for democracy and human rights in China.

Members of the alliance, however, have objected, calling the proposal illegitimate and arbitrary.

The arrests, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, were “politically motivated” and a “blatant violation” of the law by those in authority.

"The authorities in Hong Kong must stop.