Leaders of the G20 have agreed to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

G20 leaders vowed to work together to prevent a humanitarian tragedy in Afghanistan on Tuesday, with the EU pledging a one-billion-euro relief package and host Italy emphasizing the importance of maintaining contact with the Taliban.

As the Islamist group met with a US-EU team in Qatar for the first time, US President Joe Biden, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and India’s Narendra Modi met virtually to discuss the looming economic and humanitarian issues triggered by the Taliban’s return to power.

The European Union kicked off the discussions with a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) pledge, which included funds for urgent humanitarian needs as well as money for Afghanistan’s neighbors who were taking in Afghans escaping the Taliban.

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August, Draghi has pushed for a Group of 20 conference, asking that debate over remedies transcend beyond the normal club of Western allies.

Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia did not attend, instead sending representatives, but Draghi claimed that they all agreed on the need for further assistance.

“Instead of reacting and disputing,” he said at a post-summit press conference, “we now have a knowledge of this emergency and of the great responsibility that the G20 has towards the Afghan people.”

Since the Taliban retook power with the exit of US and other international troops after a 20-year conflict, international aid has been prohibited to Afghanistan.

The country’s foreign assets have been blocked, while food prices and unemployment have risen, raising fears of a humanitarian calamity as winter approaches.

“It cannot and should not be the purpose of the international community to stand by and watch 40 million people fall into chaos because electricity cannot be delivered and no financial system exists,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters.

The UN and Qatar, a crucial broker in Afghanistan who has also sponsored talks between the US and the Taliban, were also invited to the closed-door meetings on Tuesday.

The EU stressed that any funds would go to foreign organizations working on the ground rather than the Taliban’s interim administration, which has yet to be recognized by any other government.

Draghi, on the other hand, claimed the Taliban were critical to getting the supplies through, stating, “It’s really difficult to understand how one can support the Afghan people… without some type of Taliban government cooperation.”

“We don’t enter if they don’t want us to.”

The G20 leaders emphasized the significance of preserving human rights and fundamental freedoms, according to a briefing note released by Draghi's office.