Leaders of China’s ruling party pass the historic Xi Resolution.

According to official media, top Communist Party leaders concluded a critical conference in Beijing by passing an important resolution on the country’s history, which is expected to strengthen President Xi Jinping’s grip on power.

Since Monday in the Chinese capital, Xi, the undisputed leader of the world’s most populous nation, has presided over a crucial plenary of the ruling party’s senior executives.

China’s resolution on “Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party’s Centennial Struggle,” passed by 400 members of the powerful Central Committee, is just the third such resolution in the country’s 100-year history.

Former leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping issued the prior two decrees in 1945 and 1981, respectively.

According to official news agency Xinhua, the long declaration called for keeping “the proper understanding of party history,” adding that the party has “authored the most magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese nation for thousands of years.”

“The Party Central Committee urged the entire party, the entire army, and people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, to fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics,” according to a Xinhua report.

The closed-door plenum this year prepares the way for the 20th party congress in the autumn, when Xi is largely anticipated to be re-elected for a third term, cementing his status as China’s most powerful leader since Mao.

Analysts believe the resolution will strengthen Xi’s hold on power by enshrining his vision for China and limiting the role of previous leaders.

The text claims that Xi’s “thinking” is “the essence of Chinese culture and soul,” and that his position at the “heart” of the ruling party “is of vital importance… to support the historic process of the Chinese nation’s great rebirth.”

Xi’s presidency has been defined by a massive anti-corruption campaign, oppressive tactics in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and an increasingly assertive foreign policy.

He’s also developed a leadership cult that has silenced critics, suppressed rivals, and indoctrinated schoolchildren with his own political ideology, dubbed “Xi Jinping Thought.”

Xi’s decision was of “wide-ranging historical significance,” according to State TV’s evening news broadcast, which showed images of Xi addressing rows of delegates in the Great Hall of the People in front of red flags and the Communist emblem.

This is the first time such a resolution has been made.