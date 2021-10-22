Leaders in Somalia have agreed to ‘accelerate’ the election process.

The president and prime minister of Somalia claim they have reached an agreement to expedite the long-delayed election process, putting an end to a simmering rivalry that threatened to plunge the Horn of Africa nation into new catastrophe.

In a month-long feud over senior security appointments and dismissals, the two men raised fears for Somalia’s stability while diverting attention away from attempts to combat a long-running Islamist insurgency.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, in a joint statement released late Thursday, said they had “agreed to accelerate the election process by calling on the federal member states to begin the election of the (lower house of) parliament in the next couple of weeks.”

Roble dismissed Somalia’s spy head in September over his conduct of a high-profile probe into the disappearance of a young intelligence agent, exposing the pair’s heated power struggle.

Farmajo, the president, overruled the prime minister, selecting the dismissed spymaster as his national security adviser and announcing that Roble’s executive powers would be revoked until the election process was completed.

Farmajo, in turn, was accused by Roble of attempting to destroy the government’s operations.

The two men announced on Thursday that they will put aside their differences over the nominations and support a court probe into the disappearance of agent Ikran Tahlil, whose family has suspected her bosses at the National Intelligence and Security Agency of murdering her.

“The leadership has consented to hand over the case of Ikran Tahliil to the court agencies, and has instructed security services to assist the justice system in the inquiry,” the statement stated.

The news was hailed by the president of Somalia’s Southwest state, who led mediation attempts to end the conflict.

“I appreciate both the president and the prime minister’s compromises and accountability… The conflict will end tonight, and the country will be able to hold elections “In a speech Thursday night, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed said:

For months, Somalia has struggled to hold elections.

Farmajo’s four-year term expired in February, but parliament extended it in April, sparking fatal gun clashes in Mogadishu and prompting accusations of a power grab by his opponents.

Roble put together a fresh schedule for a vote, but it has been delayed, and he accused Farmajo of attempting to sabotage it last month.

The lower house of parliament elections were supposed to take place from October 1 to November 25, however voting has yet to begin due to upper house elections in several areas.