Leaders from around the world pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the September 11th attacks.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, world leaders offered words of solidarity, claiming the assailants had failed to undermine Western principles.

Here are some of the most common responses:

“With the benefit of 20 years of hindsight, we can today declare that they (the jihadists) failed to shake our conviction in freedom and democracy,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated.

“They failed to tear our countries apart, betray our ideals, or keep us in constant fear.”

“My thoughts and prayers – and those of my family and the entire nation – are with the victims, survivors, and families affected,” Queen Elizabeth II said in a separate address.

“Within 24 hours of the attack, NATO Allies invoked Article 5 for the first time, our mutual defense article that declares that an attack on one partner is an attack on all allies,” said Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“Surveillance planes from NATO began patrolling American skies shortly after.”

Al-Qaeda, he said, orchestrated the strikes from Afghanistan.

“NATO intervened to prevent the country from becoming a safe haven for terrorists who could pose a new threat to the United States. And no terrorist strikes against NATO allies have been organized from Afghanistan in the last two decades.”

“On September 11th, we commemorate those who died and honor those who risked their lives to help them. Even at the darkest, most difficult of times, the finest of human nature can come through,” remarked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“The tragic assaults of #September11 changed the course of history 20 years ago. We commemorate the victims and heroism of so many first responders and humanitarian workers. The EU stands with the US and @POTUS in the fight against terrorism and extremism in all of its forms,” European Council President Charles Michel tweeted.

“The events of September 11th reminded us that freedom is constantly in jeopardy. In an opinion post, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison remarked, “It must be fought for and protected consistently by each generation,” as Ronald Reagan put it.

“It was an attack on all free peoples on that day. It was a direct assault on our way of life and liberal democratic values. Despite the suffering they caused that day, the terrorists were ultimately unable to break our determination and change our way of life.”

“We’ve had to acknowledge that, while we’ve been able to combat terrorism, it still poses a threat to our security at this moment. Brief News from Washington Newsday.