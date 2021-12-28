Leaders At Loggerheads: Somalia’s Farmajo And Roble

When Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, an experienced diplomat, was elected president of Somalia in February 2017, supporters believed he would bring peace to a country plagued by corruption and extremism.

However, Somalia was thrown into a political crisis less than four years later when the president extended his term without having elections.

He is presently embroiled in a tense standoff with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who accuses him of staging a “attempted coup.”

Here are the two rivals’ portraits:

Farmajo is a nickname given to the 59-year-old president, which is taken from the Italian term for cheese. It is unclear why he was given this moniker.

He studied and worked in the United States for several years before relinquishing his citizenship in 2019.

After a six-month electoral process marked by significant allegations of vote-buying and corruption, Farmajo was elected president by MPs in a converted aircraft hangar.

Despite being routed from the capital Mogadishu in 2011, the father of four inherited a profoundly unstable country where Al-Shabaab extremists still control large swaths of land.

“This is the beginning of Somali nationwide unity, the beginning of the war against Shabaab and corruption,” Farmajo declared triumphantly.

Farmajo was hailed by many Somalis who wanted change following a run of Hawiye presidents in a country where clan divides dominate politics. He was born in Mogadishu to activist parents from the Darod tribe.

He had previously served as Prime Minister in 2010-11, at which time he was credited for establishing the first monthly stipends for soldiers and establishing an anti-corruption commission.

After months of squabbling about the timing of a presidential election, Farmajo agreed to leave in exchange for the vote being postponed.

In the “interest of the Somali people,” he agreed to resign as prime minister.

Farmajo and members of his old cabinet founded the Tayo (Quality) party the next year, but after a failed presidential run, he took a break from politics for several years.

He has been president since 2017, and he has taken a strong nationalist posture, breaking diplomatic ties with Kenya at one point — an approach that has won him some Somalis’ favor, while he has also made a lot of opponents.

Farmajo, an advocate of a strong central state, has been accused of interfering in state elections in order to put his cronies in power.

After failing to agree on parameters for a new term, lawmakers prolonged Farmajo's tenure in April 2021.