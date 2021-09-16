Lawyers call a British man’s false rape conviction in Cyprus “unjust.”

Lawyers appealing a Cypriot court’s conviction of a young British lady for lying about being gang-raped by Israeli tourists said Thursday that the ruling was a miscarriage of justice.

The unnamed woman, who was 18 at the time of her detention, said she was raped in a hotel room in the beach town of Ayia Napa by up to 12 Israelis in July 2019.

She claims that she was compelled to sign a retraction statement by Cypriot police, following which the Israeli suspects were released.

In January 2020, a district court found her guilty of committing public mischief and sentenced her to a four-month jail sentence with a three-year suspension.

The 21-year-old Briton was not present when her defense team filed her appeal with the Supreme Court in Nicosia.

Around 50 female activists rallied outside the court to support her case, brandishing placards that said “I believe her” and “Sister, we believed you from the beginning.”

Justice Abroad, a UK-based organization that is aiding the young British woman and her family in their efforts to get the conviction overturned, stated she was suffering from PTSD at the time of her retraction.

The retraction statement, which she gave after spending nearly seven hours in a police station without a lawyer present, “should never have been entered” into evidence, according to the report.

“This is a watershed moment in the protection of human rights in Cyprus, as well as the treatment of those who disclose sexual offenses,” said Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad.

He later issued a statement saying, “It is of the utmost urgency for the woman involved to get her unfair conviction overturned.”

According to Polak, the conviction may prohibit her from applying for certain employment and serves as a continual reminder of what occurred.

The retraction should not have been admissible in court, according to the lawyer, because she was denied legal representation.

“The legal principles are clear that an explicit waiver of the right to counsel is essential before a court can rely on evidence obtained without legal counsel,” he stated.

“In this case, no such waiver existed.”

The appeal also stems from the trial judge’s refusal to consider evidence of a rape.

The trial judge failed to maintain these essential standards by refusing to hear proof suggesting a rape occurred and shouting at our female Cypriot counsel, “This is not a rape trial,” according to Polak.

