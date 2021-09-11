Lawyer: Former Leader Of Peru’s Maoist Rebels Dies In Prison.

His lawyer told AFP that the historic leader of Peru’s Maoist Shining Path guerrillas, who is accused for one of Latin America’s worst insurgencies, died Saturday in a military prison.

Abimael Guzman died at the age of 86. He has been serving a life sentence at the Callao naval facility near Lima’s maximum security jail.

Guzman’s lawyer, Alfredo Crespo, said the navy confirmed his death and told Guzman’s wife, Elena Iparragurre, who is serving a life term in a Lima prison for terrorism.

Guzman died early Saturday from “complications in his condition of health,” according to a jail statement. There were no specifics supplied.

Guzman, a former philosophy professor, was regarded as the brains behind the Maoists’ deadly 20-year struggle to destroy Peru’s government from 1980 to 2000.

According to the country’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the struggle — in which Guzman sought to impose the Marxist paradigm of his inspiration, Mao Zedong, on Peru – killed 70,000 people, either dead or missing.

Guzman, Peru’s most well-known prisoner, was set to be relocated to a civilian prison in the following months.

He embraced Maoism as well as the violent practices of Cambodian dictator Pol Pot, establishing a reputation as a hardened revolutionary willing to order the death of an Andean community for refusing to support him.

His less-known side was uncovered in a 2006 trial when his former subordinate Oscar Ramirez accused him of being a “coward” who couldn’t pull the trigger of a gun.

Ramirez, whose hardline Shining Path outfit kept fighting even after Guzman’s capture, described Guzman as a “coward, an alcoholic, and a crybaby.”

Guzman resigned his philosophy professorship at San Cristobal de Huamanga University in Ayacucho in the 1960s to found his own political party.

Guzman established a cult-like following dedicated to his violent brand of Marxism, particularly in impoverished areas of the Andes.

In 1979, he went underground and declared that the time was right for revolution.

On the eve of the country’s first democratic election after 12 years of military control, he traded his books for dynamite on May 17, 1980, symbolically setting fire to vote boxes in an Andean town.

While the Shining Path was never completely crushed, it is presently thought to have only a few hundred members.