Lawyer: Bali’s ‘Suitcase Killer’ Will Be Released Early.

Her lawyer announced Monday that an American lady convicted with her boyfriend of murdering her mother and dumping her body in a suitcase at a luxurious Bali hotel will be released early.

Heather Mack was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2015, while her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer was sentenced to eighteen years for the murder of Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese Mack on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali.

During a violent altercation at the five-star St. Regis resort, Schaefer beat the 62-year-old victim to death with a fruit bowl, before the couple escaped with the bruised body in a suitcase.

Mack, who was pregnant at the time of the crime, was found guilty of helping in the murder on a lesser charge.

According to her lawyer, the woman, now 25, was scheduled to be released from Bali’s Kerobokan prison in October, about three years early, due to sentence reductions for good behavior.

“In October, her sentence will be completed… “After that, she’ll be entirely free,” Yulius Benyamin Seran told AFP, without specifying a release date.

Mack, who was 19 at the time of her sentence, will be deported to the United States whenever she is released, he said.

She, on the other hand, desired to remain in Indonesia to care for her six-year-old daughter, who was being reared in a foster family in Bali.

Seran explained, “She doesn’t want her daughter deported back to the United States… and persecuted by the media.”

Mack’s release date was not disclosed by Indonesian jail officials.

Von Wiese Mack’s horrifically beaten body was discovered in a taxi outside the ritzy hotel where she and her daughter had been vacationing in 2014.

The pair had escaped to a different section of Bali, where they were apprehended by authorities.

During his trial, Schaefer admitted to the murder but claimed that he was defending himself during a fight with von Wiese Mack, who was upset that her daughter was pregnant.

Schaefer allegedly “blindly hit” von Wiese Mack with the fruit dish in a fit of passion after she yelled a racist epithet at him, according to prosecutors. Schaefer is a dark-skinned man.

Mack hid in the toilet while her mother was slain, and the couple then packed the body into the suitcase together, according to the testimony.