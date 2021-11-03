Lawyer, 41, loses appeal after suing his parents for $500 per week.

An unemployed lawyer who has relied on his wealthy parents to maintain his extravagant lifestyle for years has lost a court battle to get his mother and father to pay him maintenance.

Faiz Siddiqui, 41, claims his parents are infringing on his human rights by refusing to pay for his living expenses in London after he went unemployed for years.

According to The Times, Siddiqui, who graduated from Oxford University, last worked in 2011. He previously worked as a tax adviser at EY and practiced law at famous companies Burgess Salmon and Field Fisher Waterhouse.

He said that while unemployed, he has grown completely reliant on handouts from his Dubai-based parents, Rakshanda, 69, and Javed Siddiqui, 71.

While the 41-year-old lives rent-free in a £1 million apartment in central London, these payments amounted to about £1,500 ($2,050) per month.

After a recent falling out with his parents, he was eventually cut off.

In a first-of-its-kind case in the United Kingdom, Siddiqui sued his parents to force them to continue paying his maintenance, claiming he had become financially dependent on the money.

The lawsuit was initially dismissed by the High Court, prompting Siddiqui to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Hugh Southey QC, Siddiqui’s attorney, contended that Siddiqui is entitled to maintenance under the 1989 Children’s Act since he is a “vulnerable” adult with health concerns.

Lord Justice Nicholas Underhill, who also dismissed the case, stated that the legislation could only be used to compel parents to support adult children if the parents had divorced.

“Whatever the moral position may be, it does not call into question what was plainly Parliament’s view, reflecting understood social norms, that (whatever the moral position may be) parents should be under no legal duty to support their adult children, however grave their need,” the judge wrote in his ruling.

"He [Southey] provided no evidence in support of that assertion; but even if there was some basis for it (which I doubt), I do not believe it is remotely arguable that attitudes have changed in such a way that it would require us to hold that adult children should be unable to claim financial support from."