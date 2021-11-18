Lawmakers in the Democratic Republic of Congo want compensation for illegal mining.

Lawmakers investigating unlawful mining by foreign-owned companies in eastern DRC proposed sanctions and restitution to local people to compensate for the losses on Wednesday.

Authorities in South Kivu’s eastern region banned the work of a half-dozen Chinese-funded enterprises in the Mwenga territory in August after residents accused them of illegally mining for gold and destroying the environment.

In a report given to parliament, the MPs stated, “Most… mining corporations have not entered into a contract with the local communities, and those that have never respected it.”

They stated in the statement, which AFP received a copy of, that “during exploitation… the local residents’ farms and fishing ponds have been destroyed” and that “water resources have been poisoned.”

They said that the mining sector had “great potential” for the Democratic Republic of Congo, but that the country was being “dispossessed” by illicit “mining enterprises and cooperatives.”

Parliamentarians advised that the government “establish order in the South Kivu mining sector” by “suspending all mining operations across the province” and “identifying and removing, where applicable, the rights of irregular mining businesses and cooperatives.”

They requested that “fines be imposed on enterprises… engaged in illicit mining activities” by the government.

The opacity with which Congolese gold is mined and sold has long been a cause of worry, with UN experts stating last year that “smuggled gold volumes far exceed those offered lawfully.”

Gold, one of Central Africa’s enormous mineral resources, is also used to pay armed organizations and fuel war in the country’s eastern areas, which has lasted more than a generation.

The lawmakers also demanded that “trading centers for gold transactions” be established in Mwenga.

They said they hoped parliament would pass a resolution urging the government to “fully, and jointly with the mining companies and cooperatives, compensate for the prejudices suffered… by the local communities as a result of the competent authority’s passiveness and/or complicity, both at the provincial and national level.”

They also demanded that the army and police be prohibited from entering mining sites, with the exception of the “mines and hydrocarbons police.”