Lava from the Canary Islands’ eruption has covered a large area at sea.

Experts say lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands has now covered more than 25 acres at sea after it began pouring into the water 36 hours ago.

Since the eruption began on September 19, thousands of people have been displaced, and lava has destroyed hundreds of homes, businesses, and vast swaths of banana fields.

The volcano ejected lava rivers that steadily crawled towards the sea, eventually flowing into the Atlantic Ocean late Tuesday in an unstoppable torrent.

According to David Calvo of the Canaries’ volcanology institute Involcan, “estimates imply it has already covered more than 10 hectares (25 acres)” at sea, and scientists will conduct a more accurate assessment with drones in the following hours.

Since then, molten rock rivers have continued to flow into the sea, forming a developing lava delta in what Calvo described as a “stable phase.”

Late Wednesday, the Pevolca volcanic emergency committee announced, “The lava is continuing to flow like a waterfall, and a lava delta is building at the base of the cliff, extending southwards.”

As the white-hot lava spilled into the sea, plumes of acid fumes were released into the air, which experts claimed might irritate the skin, eyes, and respiratory tracts, perhaps causing breathing issues.

However, fears that the vapours would harm the local populace were swiftly dispelled by strong winds that transported the vapours across the sea.

“There are still gas clouds, but it’s the same as yesterday – except there’s less wind,” Calvo added.

Even so, 300 people of Tazacorte, a nearby town, were urged to stay at home to prevent inhaling the vapors, and a 3.5-kilometer (two-mile) exclusion zone remained in place, extending two nautical miles out to sea.

On Wednesday evening, Pevolca’s Ruben Fernandez said, “Until we know these regions are not at risk, these measures will be maintained.”

The island of La Palma has been declared a natural disaster zone, with lava searing 476 hectares (1,176 acres) of land, according to the local authorities.

According to the EU’s Copernicus observation program, it has damaged 855 buildings so far, an increase of more than 200 in just over 24 hours.

6,000 people have been forced to abandon their houses as a result of La Cumbre Vieja’s eruption, although no one has been harmed or killed so far.

Despite the fact that the volcano is still erupting, La Palma’s airport is open for business. Brief News from Washington Newsday.