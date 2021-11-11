Latvia alludes to Russia’s role in Belarus’s “blatant hybrid attack” on the EU.

Belarus’ apparent weaponization of migrants on the European Union’s borders, according to Latvia’s Foreign Ministry, is a “blatant hybrid attack” on the bloc that will be countered with a new round of sanctions against those behind it.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been accused of pushing migrants to the border in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed after Lukashenko rigged last year’s presidential elections and subsequently cracked down on protesters, journalists, and civil society.

In August, new migrant flows emerged, with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia all reporting an increase in attempted border crossings. A group of 2,000 refugees attempted to cross the border from Belarus to Poland this week, drawing new EU condemnation and denials from Minsk and Moscow.

Since the crisis began in August, at least eight individuals have perished.

“The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, as well as the Belarusian authorities’ irresponsible and dangerous actions,” a Latvian Foreign Ministry spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“The irregular border crossings that we are currently witnessing on the EU’s eastern border are an unprecedented and brazen hybrid attack on the European Union by Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship.

“In terms of Russia’s position, it is clear that Russia continued to strongly support the Lukashenko government after August 2020, and the latest public statements by high-ranking officials are yet another sign of support for Belarusian authorities.

“It is generally known that many institutions and services in Russia and Belarus, especially the security services, work closely together.”

The migrants, many of whom are believed to be from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq, are trapped in a frozen no man’s land between the two countries, blocked on one side by 20,000 Polish border guards and on the other by Belarusian security forces, some of whom have been identified and others stripped of all official markings.

The EU has accused Moscow of assisting the effort. The migratory influx, according to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, “has its mastermind in Moscow.” A rise of new commercial flights to Belarus, purportedly transporting would-be migrants, is fueling the situation.

According to the New York Times, Minsk airport has at least 47 scheduled flights as of October 31. This is a condensed version of the information.