Latin American voters are fed up and want things to change.

When Latin American citizens went to the polls in 2021, they sent a clear message to the ruling class: “Enough is enough.”

In Chile, for example, since the collapse of the dictatorship 31 years ago, none of the conventional centrist parties in power have made it to the presidential runoff election.

Instead, on Sunday, millennial leftist outsider Gabriel Boric thrashed a far-right opponent.

In April, Ecuador chose its first right-wing president in 14 years; in June, Peru elected an unknown socialist rural schoolteacher as president; and in November, Honduras elected its first woman president, ending 12 years of conservative National Party control.

Last month’s parliamentary elections in Argentina gave a blow to the centrist Peronist movement, which had ruled Congress for decades but for the first time lost control of the senate.

“People are fed up with the current quo and traditional economic and political elites,” Inter-American Dialogue think tank expert Michael Shifter told AFP.

“As a result, in many countries, there is a rejectionist trend… When governments fail, people turn for alternatives.”

As a result, there has been an explosion of new political parties, voter fragmentation, and outsider leaders considered to be closer to the people appearing out of nowhere.

Peru had 18 presidential contenders in the first round, a 15-year high.

In Chile, Peru, and Ecuador, there has also been a tendency of close runoff elections with polar opposite candidates, as moderate voters split their support between centrist contenders, leaving only two antipodes standing.

More voters are casting protest ballots as indifference and alienation rise.

Many voters in Chile, a country with a high percentage of abstention, told AFP that they chose the “lesser evil” on Sunday.

“I don’t think it has much to do with philosophy,” New York University analyst Patricio Navia told AFP of the voting tendency.

“We’ve seen this in Latin America since 2020, since the pandemic started: all incumbents — governments, parties, and coalitions — have lost elections.”

There are numerous explanations for this.

Economic suffering, which was already a significant burden in many Latin American countries, has exacerbated since 2020 as a result of the pandemic and the loss of business as a result of lockdowns in the world’s most unequal area.

“When the economy was good, all presidents in Latin America were popular, left-wing and right-wing leaders alike,” Navia remarked.

From around 2003 to 2013, Latin America's middle class expanded due to a commodities boom.