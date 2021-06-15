Latest News on the US-EU Summit: Before meeting with Putin, Biden cultivates goodwill among EU leaders.

President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Tuesday for a conference between the United States and the European Union.

After four years of animosity under former President Donald Trump, Biden hopes to mend fences with EU leaders.

Biden declared, “America is back.” “We are committed — we have never entirely departed — but we are reasserting the fact that a strong relationship with NATO and the EU is overwhelmingly in the US interest.”

He went on to say that he had “a completely different perspective than [his]predecessor.”

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed this viewpoint.

Michel said of Biden, “You are back in Brussels, and America is back on the world scene.” “This is fantastic news.”

Von der Leyen marked the beginning of a new era in US-EU ties.

Von der Leyen stated, “The last four years have not been easy.” “The world has changed significantly, and Europe has changed significantly, and we want to reassure you, your friends and allies.”

White House officials told the Associated Press that Biden is developing more goodwill with Europe ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, after garnering renewed backing from leaders at the G7 and NATO summits.

Biden stated that every international leader complimented him for meeting with Putin right now at a press conference following the NATO summit on Monday.

In a declaration issued after the conference, NATO leaders stated that “Russia’s aggressive activities pose a threat to Euro-Atlantic security.”

“All leaders agreed that, in an era of global competition, Europe and North America must stand strong together in NATO to defend our values and interests, especially at a time when authoritarian regimes, such as Russia and China, challenge the rules-based international order,” said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the summit.

Leaders from the United States and the European Union are scheduled to debate trade, the coronavirus epidemic, and climate change, as well as concerns about Russia and China, at the US-EU summit.