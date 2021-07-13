Large cruise ships are prohibited from entering Venice.

Large cruise ships will be prohibited from entering Venice’s historic center beginning August 1, Italy announced Tuesday, following years of warnings that they risk causing irreversible harm to the lagoon city.

The decision, made at Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s cabinet meeting, comes only days before a conference of the United Nations’ cultural organization UNESCO, which had advocated adding Venice to its list of endangered heritage monuments.

In a statement, Draghi stated, “The decree adopted today constitutes an important step for the protection of the Venetian lagoon system.”

He also stated that money would be available to help reduce the impact on employment.

The largest ships will be diverted to Marghera, the city’s industrial port.

Ministers have requested ideas for a new permanent terminal, however this is only considered as a temporary solution.

Cruise ships should not be allowed to pass through the famed St Mark’s Square, according to campaigners.

They claim that the massive floating hotels produce enormous waves that erode the city’s foundations and threaten the lagoon’s delicate ecosystem.

The topic was revived this month by the return of cruises following the coronavirus outbreak, when the masses of tourists that regularly clog Venice’s streets stayed away.

Venice was designated as a “extraordinary architectural masterpiece” by UNESCO in 1987.

Last month, though, the agency issued a warning about the need for “more sustainable tourism management” and proposed that Venice be added to its endangered heritage list.

Dario Franceschini, the Italian Culture Minister, said Tuesday that the decision had become urgent after years of deliberation.

Large ships will no longer be able to reach Venice by the St Mark’s Basin, the St Mark’s Canal, or the Giudecca Canal as of August 1, according to Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini.

Compensation will be paid to people who lost out as a result of the shift, and a total of 157 million euros ($185 million) would be invested in the Marghera port.

He called the prohibition a “essential action” to safeguard Venice’s environmental, ecological, aesthetic, and cultural integrity.

Only the largest ships will be affected, with ships carrying roughly 200 passengers considered “sustainable” and allowed to enter the center.

They will be prohibited if they weigh more than 25,000 tonnes, are more than 180 meters long, are more than 35 meters high, or produce more than 0.1 percent sulphur.

Marco Michielli, vice-president of tourist association Confturismo, described the new regulation as a “decent compromise.”

