Laos seizes the capital as the number of Covid cases reaches new heights.

Laos has shut down its capital Vientiane and banned travel between the country’s Covid-affected districts, as the number of cases has reached an all-time high.

In 2020, the communist country looked to have spared the worst of the pandemic, reporting fewer than 60 cases by March of this year — however the low number was owing in part to inadequate testing.

However, since mid-April, the country’s caseload has gradually increased, with 467 new instances of community infection confirmed on Saturday, the biggest single-day figure ever.

On Sunday, the mayor of Vientiane, where the majority of the cases were discovered, declared a two-week strict lockdown, ordering residents to stay in their houses unless they needed food, medicine, or to get to a hospital.

Travel between seven other hard-hit provinces is prohibited, and entering Vientiane requires a 14-day quarantine.

According to state-run media KPL, all public meetings, including religious events, are prohibited, as are activities like as outdoor exercise and selling street food.

Fresh clusters of cases were discovered in the country’s textile manufacturers over the weekend, with the majority of employees afflicted with the highly dangerous Delta strain.

There have been 19,399 cases and 16 deaths in Laos so far.

According to the country’s health ministry, more than 4.5 million vaccine doses have been delivered, the majority of which were donated by Sinopharm from China and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine procured through the Covax initiative for low-income nations.

According to state-run media, any violation of Vientiane’s curfew would result in a punishment of three million kip ($310) — a hefty sum in a country where the annual per capita income is around $2,600.