Laos is counting on a Chinese-built railway to boost its economy.

The opening of a new $6 billion Chinese-built railway line in Laos this week raises hopes for a boost in the country’s economy, but analysts are skeptical of the project’s benefits, which have resulted in the eviction of thousands of farmers from their land.

The 414-kilometer (260-mile) road took five years to build as part of China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which sponsors infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening Beijing’s worldwide reach.

Anouphon Phomhacsar, a struggling strawberry farmer, is hoping that the new railway will help him get back on track.

His farm typically yields two tonnes of the crimson heart-shaped fruits per year, but the virus has wreaked havoc on the 2021 harvest.

Phomhacsar presently travels three to four hours by road to carry his strawberries to Vientiane, but he believes that the new railway would cut that time in half.

He also claims that tourists will be able to go more easily to camp under the night and harvest berries.

“Foreign tourists visiting the farm in the future could number in the tens of thousands,” he told AFP.

The train will run from Kunming, China, to Vientiane, Laos, with lofty aspirations for high-speed rail to eventually run through Thailand and Malaysia to Singapore.

Laos, a secluded communist-run country with a population of 7.2 million people, had only four kilometres of railway tracks before.

However, sleek red, blue, and white bullet trains will now travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h (100 mph) along the new line, going through 75 tunnels and 167 bridges while stopping at ten passenger stations.

Despite only having a few dozen Covid cases until April, Laos’ economy was hit hard by the pandemic, with GDP falling to 0.4 percent in 2020, the lowest in three decades, according to the World Bank.

Hopes for a resurgence in 2021 were shattered when Laos went into lockdown after racking up about 70,000 illnesses in the previous eight months.

According to a World Bank analysis, while the railway might promote tourism, freight, and agriculture, the government must implement significant changes, including streamlining border clearance processes.

According to Sombath Southivong, a senior World Bank infrastructure specialist, “the new railway is a huge investment that has the potential to invigorate the Lao economy and allow the country to take advantage of its geographical position at the core of mainland Southeast Asia.”

After the pandemic, which resulted in an 80% drop in international travel, the tourism industry is in desperate need of a boost. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.