Landslide Traps Children and Adults at New Zealand Campsite, Search Underway

Multiple people, including children, are feared dead after a devastating landslide struck a popular tourist campsite in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, early this morning. The landslide, which hit at around 9:30 AM local time (8:30 PM GMT Wednesday), sent heavy debris tumbling onto the site located on the North Island’s coast, burying campers and vehicles under rubble.

Hundreds of families had to be evacuated from the area as emergency responders rushed to the scene to locate those still missing. Police District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson confirmed that the number of people unaccounted for was in the “single digits,” but officials remain hopeful that survivors could still be found amid the wreckage.

“It is possible we could find someone alive,” Anderson said during a press briefing. At least six people, including several children, are among the missing, according to local reports from Stuff.co.nz. Emergency crews have been on the ground, deploying helicopters and rescue teams to assist with the search effort, which has been complicated by the instability of the site.

Search Efforts Intensify Amid Growing Concerns

The landslide’s force was immense, with witnesses describing a loud crash as the earth gave way. Nix Jaques, one of the people at the scene, recounted hearing the terrifying noise as she was walking up the nearby mountain. “I turned around and I could see the land coming down onto some structures,” Jaques told Radio NZ. “It came down on an ablutions block where people were in the showers, and even shifted a campervan with a family inside.”

Fire and Emergency Commander William Park noted that initial responders had detected signs of life in the rubble but were forced to withdraw after concerns about additional ground movement. “Members of the public tried to get into the rubble and heard voices,” Park said. “Our initial crew also heard the same, but we withdrew everyone to avoid further danger from the shifting slip.”

In the aftermath, emergency personnel have continued to search the area, though the unstable ground remains a significant challenge. Rescue operations are underway, with both air and ground teams combing the debris in hopes of finding more survivors.

Heavy rains in the region have caused widespread damage, with thousands left without power across the area. Authorities reported that some small communities have been cut off due to road closures in the Northland, Bay of Plenty, and Waikato regions. Meanwhile, the country remains on high alert after another landslide struck a house in nearby Papamoa, leaving two more individuals missing. Additionally, a person was swept away in their vehicle north of Auckland, further complicating the rescue efforts.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed his concern on X, stating he was closely monitoring the situation across the country, including in Mount Maunganui. “The good news is that everyone responded very quickly, which helps mitigate the damage and create a stronger response,” said Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell, who has confirmed that search efforts are continuing through the day.

The National Weather Service has lifted all weather warnings for the North Island as the tropical low-pressure system moves eastward, although some warnings remain in effect for the South Island. Local authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as recovery operations continue.