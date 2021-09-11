Landlord Home Visit: Pet Owner Brilliantly Disguises Dog

After stating her landlord was dropping by suddenly, a woman came up with a brilliant solution to conceal her beloved dog.

After being alerted of an unexpected visit, we all have that panicked look as we inspect heaps of dishes and ominous stains on the floor. It’s one of the drawbacks of renting, combined with the fact that some homes don’t allow our four-legged companions.

So when it came to concealing her pet, Mocha, a female Pomeranian, one pet owner got creative. On Wednesday, the woman from Melbourne, Australia, posted a video to her TikTok account, @mochapom.

As she pans a pristine bedroom packed with images of Mocha, she simply tagged it “imposter pom.” “The landlord is coming over for an inspection, and we aren’t allowed pets,” states the on-screen caption.

The bed has a similar-shaped pillow to the dog, and each side of the bed has a framed portrait on the bedside tables. It’s little compared to the massive framed artwork of the photogenic dog on the wall, implying that the real Mocha is well hidden.

She flicks the camera to what appears to be an oddly-shaped plant in the corner, which on closer scrutiny reveals to be Mocha herself, as she captures the inviting bedroom.

Her black-and-tan fur exactly matches the receptacle, and she’s been plopped into what appears to be a beige vase, flaunting a string of daisies around her head.

The video has already received over 1 million views, although it isn’t nearly as popular as some of the other videos on the page, with one of Mocha’s videos receiving over 18 million views. The video can be viewed here.

In Australia, the cute pooch has become something of a celebrity among canines, having appeared in TikTok’s official ad campaign as well as on the local news.

And it’s easy to understand why, with the mutt’s flawlessly coiffed fur and literal puppy-dog eyes that are clearly melting millions of hearts.

On Instagram stories, the owner revealed more about their cherished pet: “Sleeping beauty. Mocha’s registered name is ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ which is a fun tidbit. Her breeder told me she was the quietest of the litter and liked to sleep.

“When she eventually came home to me, I was ecstatic. This is a condensed version of the information.