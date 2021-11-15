Lagarde remains deafeningly silent on ECB rate hikes beyond 2022.

President Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank said on Monday that she would not “venture” into speculation on interest rate hikes in 2023, despite calls for the bank to outline its response to high inflation.

“I don’t think I’ll venture into 2023,” Lagarde told the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, reiterating her prior statement that interest rates would be “extremely unlikely” to change in 2022.

“Inflation has been surprising to the upside for a time,” Lagarde remarked after the rate in the eurozone reached 4.1 percent in October, a 13-year high fueled by surging energy prices.

Nonetheless, the bank anticipates