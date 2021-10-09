La Palma’s bananas are threatened by volcanic grit and a lack of water.

Pedro Antonio Sanchez, seething about the volcanic dust coating his bananas, the main source of riches on the Canary Island of La Palma, says, “It’s worse than a disease.”

“It’s worse than a bug or sickness because it scratches the fruit,” Sanchez explains, pointing to the black sand deposits that have fallen from the sky since the volcano erupted on September 19.

According to industry data, the volcano has wreaked havoc on banana plantations in La Palma, the second-largest producer in the Atlantic Canary Islands, where the crop represents for 50 percent of the island’s GDP.

It’s quite impossible to get rid of the black grit once it’s on the bananas.

With the big bunches — known as “pineapples” and weighing up to 70 kilos (150 pounds) — carried on the shoulders, it causes even more harm during handling, shipping, and packing.

“You have to blow it off with water or something,” explains one 60-year-old plantation owner. “To be honest, I don’t know how to do it.”

“When the dew accumulates overnight, it really makes the grit stick, and it just won’t come off in the morning,” he says, clearly frustrated.

The skin darkens in the shape of a scratch, but not like the brownish-black bruises that indicate the fruit is ripe.

And, despite its perfection, the banana is rejected and cannot be sold.

“European quality laws prohibit the sale of bananas with more than four square centimetres of scratches per fruit, even if they are flawless inside and safe to eat,” explains Esther Dominguez of ASPROCAN, the Canary Islands’ banana growers.

He continues, his face darkening as he examines his smashed fruit, “It just takes away your drive to work, makes you want to throw in the towel because they are just so awful.”

“We’re in a terrible predicament.”

Although the problem produced by volcanic ash and grit has affected a considerably wider region, the volcano’s eruption has mostly harmed the Aridane valley on La Palma’s western flank.

“Because the wind changes direction and ash is thrown all over the island, it’s not just the Aridane valley,” Juan Vicente Rodriguez Leal, president of the Covalle agricultural cooperative, told AFP.

“So we’re going to lose at least one year’s harvest,” he predicted, anticipating losses of “about 120 to 130.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.