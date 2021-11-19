Kyle Rittenhouse, a teen from the United States, was cleared of any involvement in the deaths of protesters.

After a high-profile and politically divisive trial, Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot and killed two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, was cleared of all counts on Friday.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty of reckless and intentional killing and other offenses resulting from the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

As the decision was delivered, Rittenhouse, who claimed the shootings were in self-defense, cried and shook, slumped into his chair, and embraced his lawyer before fleeing out of the courtroom.

After the ruling, fans of Rittenhouse erupted in cheering and clapping outside the Kenosha courthouse.

During the two-week trial, Rittenhouse testified that after being accosted, he shot two guys dead and wounded another with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Prosecutors rejected the self-defense claim, claiming that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, “provoked” the events during a night of disturbance in Kenosha.

One count of deliberate homicide, one count of reckless homicide, one count of attempted intentional homicide, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety were filed against Rittenhouse.

Intentional homicide, the most serious crime, carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

After four days of deliberation, the jury returned a unanimous finding of not guilty on all counts.

The case garnered national attention because it sprang from last year’s nationwide “Black Lives Matter” protests, which contained a contentious combination of guns, racial tensions, and vigilantism.

In August 2020, civil turmoil occurred in Kenosha, a 100,000-person city on the shores of Lake Michigan, after a white police officer shot and paralyzed a Black man, Jacob Blake, during an arrest.

Rittenhouse, who said he traveled to Kenosha to protect businesses from looters and act as a medic, was portrayed as a hero in right-wing and pro-gun circles.

Prosecutors claimed Rittenhouse, who lived in Illinois, came to Kenosha as a self-proclaimed “junior police officer” and “made a series of dangerous decisions.”

Prosecutor Thomas Binger stated, “Nobody deputized him.”

“I stand by what the jury has to say,” President Joe Biden stated when asked about the verdict by White House reporters. The jury system is effective.” Shannon Watts, the founder of the gun control organization Moms Demand Action, was one of those who spoke out against the not guilty judgment.

“That a juvenile could cross state borders to attend a protest he had nothing to do with, shoot three people, two of whom were killed, and face no criminal charges.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.