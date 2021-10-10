Kurz is set to be replaced by Austria FM, who is embroiled in graft allegations.

After struggling Chancellor Sebastian Kurz chose him as his successor in a spectacular leadership move in the EU member, Austria’s top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg warned on Sunday that he faced a “enormously demanding challenge.”

Kurz, 35, one of Europe’s youngest leaders and a longtime “whizz kid,” announced his resignation as chancellor late Saturday, yielding to pressure to resign after being embroiled in a corruption scandal.

The conservative, who has led two governments in the last four years, has recommended foreign minister Schallenberg take over the chancellery, saying he wants to “create room to avert anarchy.”

Following a meeting with Greens Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, the 52-year-old ambassador met with President Alexander Van der Bellen on Sunday.

Before meeting with the president, Schallenberg made brief remarks on a “enormously demanding task and period, not easy for any of us.”

“However, I believe we are demonstrating an extraordinary level of responsibility for our country,” he told reporters.

Kogler, who was seeing Van der Bellen, told reporters earlier in the day that he had a “excellent, trustful” discussion with Schallenberg.

“Above all,” the 59-year-old Greens veteran added, “I am glad that there is the chance of launching a new chapter in the government coalition cooperation.”

Late Saturday, Kogler stated that his party will back Schallenberg in order to retain the conservative-Green alliance in power.

Prosecutors raided multiple places associated to Kurz’s People’s Party on Wednesday, putting pressure on him to quit, including from the Greens (OeVP).

They said that Kurz and nine other people were being investigated for allegedly using government funds in a corrupt scheme to secure favourable media coverage between 2016 and 2018.

Kurz has denied any wrongdoing, stating again on Saturday that the claims against him are “false” and that he will strive to resolve the situation while remaining as party leader and a member of parliament.

According to analyst Thomas Hofer, Kurz will remain “the most important person in the People’s Party on the national stage” for the time being.

“Schallenberg is a place holder in Kurz’s eyes… Kurz made his move in such a way that he retains control of the party and the government team,” Hofer told AFP.

Given the fraud investigation, the opposition has slammed the conservative-Greens partnership, with Social Democrats (SPOe) leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner claiming Kurz will remain a “shadow chancellor” even on the back benches.

