Kurdish Protesters Set Fire to a Chemical Weapons Storage Facility.

Kurdish activists alleging that Turkey is employing chemical weapons in northern Iraq burst into the headquarters of the global hazardous armaments monitor on Friday, leading to the detention of 50 people.

According to AFP journalists, protesters got past security to access the grounds of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague and staged a loud gathering outside the building’s front doors.

The demonstrators were pulled off one by one, placed on the ground, and handcuffed. Some were loaded into waiting vans, but because of the great number, many were transported by leased bus.

At least a dozen police cars blocked the road in front of the OPCW, which is directly across the street from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s official residence. A medical helicopter and several ambulances were also on the scene.

A spokesman for The Hague police told AFP that “about 50 demonstrators have been arrested and taken to a police site.”

The British delegation said it was “very worried” to see demonstrators break into the OPCW and applauded police for their “rapid response.”

Evidence of chemical weapons use “should be presented to the OPCW through proper channels,” according to the document.

Turkey claims it has never used chemical weapons in its battle with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been fighting the Turkish government since 1984.

Turkish jets bomb separatist camps in northern Iraq and autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan on a regular basis, and several villages have been depopulated since a new Turkish army offensive in April.

In recent months, the PKK and Kurdish organizations in Europe have accused Turkey of employing chemical weapons in dozens of assaults in northern Iraq, including a nerve agent and sulphur mustard gas.

“We have called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and all international bodies to come and independently investigate the use of chemical weapons,” Zagros Hiwa, a spokesperson for the PKK’s political branch, the Kurdistan Democratic Communities Union, told AFP.

The protest comes as the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) conducted its annual meeting of member states this week, during which Syria and Russia were criticized for alleged chemical weapons usage.